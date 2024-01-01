https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3043955Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBuddha on the Borobudur (ca. 1891–1941) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3043955View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1038 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3029 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4500 x 5200 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4500 x 5200 px | 300 dpi | 133.94 MBFree DownloadBuddha on the Borobudur (ca. 1891–1941) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More