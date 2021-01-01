https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3044552Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage peace dove psd hand drawn illustration, remixed from artworks from Leo GestelMorePremiumID : 3044552View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3300 x 3300 px | 300 dpi | 124.11 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3300 x 3300 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage peace dove psd hand drawn illustration, remixed from artworks from Leo GestelMore