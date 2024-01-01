rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3044775
The Water Fan (ca. 1888&ndash;1889) by Winslow Homer. Original from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by…
The Water Fan (ca. 1888–1889) by Winslow Homer. Original from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3044775

View CC0 License

