https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3044815Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage wreath laurel psd illustration, remixed from artworks by Leonardo da VinciMorePremiumID : 3044815View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3942 x 3985 px | 300 dpi | 229.2 MBSmall JPEG 1187 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3462 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3942 x 3985 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage wreath laurel psd illustration, remixed from artworks by Leonardo da VinciMore