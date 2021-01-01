Vintage wreath laurel psd illustration, remixed from artworks by Leonardo da Vinci More Premium ID : 3044815 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 3942 x 3985 px | 300 dpi | 229.2 MB Small JPEG 1187 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 3462 x 3500 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality JPEG 3942 x 3985 px | 300 dpi