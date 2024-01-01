rawpixel
The national flag (ca.1785–1793) print in high resolution by Louis-Marin Bonnet. Original from the Public Institution Paris Musées. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3044821

View CC0 License

