rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3045666
Temple with two hearts (ca. 1891&ndash;1941) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel. Original from The Rijksmuseum.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Temple with two hearts (ca. 1891–1941) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3045666

View CC0 License

Temple with two hearts (ca. 1891–1941) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More