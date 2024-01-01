rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3045812
Eastern Point (1900) by Winslow Homer. Original from The Clark Art Institute. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3045812

View CC0 License

