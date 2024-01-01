https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3045859Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHead of a Cow (ca.1778) print in high resolution by Louis-Marin Bonnet. Original from the Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3045859View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 878 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2562 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2622 x 3582 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2622 x 3582 px | 300 dpi | 53.78 MBFree DownloadHead of a Cow (ca.1778) print in high resolution by Louis-Marin Bonnet. Original from the Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More