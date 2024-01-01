rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3046651
Tughra (Insignia) of Sultan S&uuml;leiman the Magnificent (ca. 1520&ndash;1566) print in high resolution. Original from the…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Tughra (Insignia) of Sultan Süleiman the Magnificent (ca. 1520–1566) print in high resolution. Original from the MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3046651

View CC0 License

Tughra (Insignia) of Sultan Süleiman the Magnificent (ca. 1520–1566) print in high resolution. Original from the MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More