Life-Size Black Bass (1904) by Winslow Homer. Original from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3048234

View CC0 License

Life-Size Black Bass (1904) by Winslow Homer. Original from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

