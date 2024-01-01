https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3049254Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Studio (1867) by Winslow Homer. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3049254View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 997 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2908 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3038 x 3657 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3038 x 3657 px | 300 dpi | 63.61 MBFree DownloadThe Studio (1867) by Winslow Homer. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More