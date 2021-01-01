https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3049449Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGold paper frame vector antique art print, remixed from artwork by Louis-Marin BonnetMorePremiumID : 3049449View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 20.52 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1000 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2917 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3334 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Gold paper frame vector antique art print, remixed from artwork by Louis-Marin BonnetMore