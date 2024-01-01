https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3049985Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMending the Nets (1882) by Winslow Homer. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3049985View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFA4 Portrait JPEG 2551 x 3607 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2020 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2774 x 3922 px | 300 dpiA4 Portrait TIFF 2551 x 3607 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 2020 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 2774 x 3922 px | 300 dpi | 62.28 MBFree DownloadMending the Nets (1882) by Winslow Homer. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More