https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3051184Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSketch for Hound and Hunter (ca. 1891–1892) by Winslow Homer. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3051184View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 833 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2430 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3914 x 2717 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3914 x 2717 px | 300 dpi | 60.88 MBFree DownloadSketch for Hound and Hunter (ca. 1891–1892) by Winslow Homer. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More