https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3051184
Sketch for Hound and Hunter (ca. 1891–1892) by Winslow Homer. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3051184

View CC0 License

