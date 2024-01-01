https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3052158Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextUnder a Palm Tree (1886) by Winslow Homer. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3052158View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 968 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2825 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3146 x 3898 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3146 x 3898 px | 300 dpi | 70.2 MBFree DownloadUnder a Palm Tree (1886) by Winslow Homer. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More