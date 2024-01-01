https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3052190Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTwo Guides (1877) by Winslow Homer. Original from The Clark Art Institute. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3052190View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 753 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2196 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 9921 x 6224 px | 300 dpiTIFF 9921 x 6224 px | 300 dpi | 353.35 MBFree DownloadTwo Guides (1877) by Winslow Homer. Original from The Clark Art Institute. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More