https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3052190
Two Guides (1877) by Winslow Homer. Original from The Clark Art Institute. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3052190

View CC0 License

