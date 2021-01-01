https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3054956Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextCute dachshund template vector dog social media story, short on legs long on loveMorePremiumID : 3054956View personal and business license VectorInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 6.75 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 6.75 MBPinterest Pin EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 6.75 MBMobile Wallpaper EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 6.75 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Love Ya Like A Sister by Kimberly GesweinDownload Love Ya Like A Sister fontCute dachshund template vector dog social media story, short on legs long on loveMore