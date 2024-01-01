https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3055869Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextKoji kuwa – June to July (ca. 1870–1880) painting in high resolution. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3055869View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 829 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2417 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2752 x 3985 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2752 x 3985 px | 300 dpi | 62.79 MBFree DownloadKoji kuwa – June to July (ca. 1870–1880) painting in high resolution. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More