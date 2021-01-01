https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3056913Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextProfessional award certificate template psd in classy designMorePremiumID : 3056913View personal and business license PSDA4 Landscape PSD 3580 x 2552 px | 300 dpi | 73.5 MBLandscape Card PSD 3580 x 2552 px | 300 dpi | 73.5 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Oswald by Vernon AdamsDownload Oswald fontSacramento by AstigmaticDownload Sacramento fontDownload AllProfessional award certificate template psd in classy designMore