https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3058575Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextMinimal pastel pink template vector for a business cardMorePremiumID : 3058575View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorLandscape Business Card EPS 3.5 x 2 in | 300 ppi | 1.48 MBInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 1.48 MBSocial Media EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 1.48 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 1.48 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Gilda Display by Eduardo TunniDownload Gilda Display fontFira Sans by Carrois ApostropheDownload Fira Sans fontDownload AllMinimal pastel pink template vector for a business cardMore