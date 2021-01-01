Vintage fashion editable vector poster templates, remix from artworks by George Barbier More Premium ID : 3058716 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

Vector

JPEG EPS | 48.62 MB Vectors can scale to any size. A4 Landscape JPEG 3508 x 2459 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality JPEG 5001 x 3505 px | 300 dpi

Compatible with :