rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3058947
Vintage fashion templates vector for social media stories, remix from artworks by George Barbier
Save

Vintage fashion templates vector for social media stories, remix from artworks by George Barbier

More
Premium
ID : 
3058947

View personal and business license 

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Open source fonts used in this design :

Gilda Display by Eduardo TunniFira Sans by Carrois Apostrophe
©2021 Rawpixel Ltd.

Vintage fashion templates vector for social media stories, remix from artworks by George Barbier

More