https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3059461Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextMedical certificate template vector in abstract designMorePremiumID : 3059461View personal and business license VectorA4 Landscape EPS 29.7 x 21 cm | 300 ppi | 2.24 MBLandscape Card EPS 7 x 5 in | 300 ppi | 2.24 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :EB Garamond by Georg DuffnerDownload EB Garamond fontTangerine by Toshi OmagariDownload Tangerine fontRubik by Hubert and Fischer/ Meir Sadan/ CyrealDownload Rubik fontMedical certificate template vector in abstract designMore