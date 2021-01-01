https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3059470Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextLuxury ornamental certificate template vector in black and goldMorePremiumID : 3059470View personal and business license VectorA4 Landscape EPS 29.7 x 21 cm | 300 ppi | 66.07 MBLandscape Card EPS 7 x 5 in | 300 ppi | 66.07 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontPinyon Script by Nicole FallyDownload Pinyon Script fontDownload AllLuxury ornamental certificate template vector in black and goldMore