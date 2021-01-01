https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3061122Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextMinimal resume editable template psd in blueMorePremiumID : 3061122View personal and business license PSDA4 Portrait PSD 2552 x 3580 px | 300 dpi | 71.79 MBPortrait Card PSD 2552 x 3580 px | 300 dpi | 71.79 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllMinimal resume editable template psd in blueMore