Village view on the coast (1906&ndash;1945) print in high resolution by Reijer Stolk. Original from the Rijksmuseum.…
Village view on the coast (1906–1945) print in high resolution by Reijer Stolk. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3062222

View CC0 License

