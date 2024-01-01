https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3062949Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCeremonieel danspaard (ca. 1942) print in high resolution by Reijer Stolk. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3062949View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 910 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2900 x 2200 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2900 x 2200 px | 300 dpi | 36.55 MBFree DownloadCeremonieel danspaard (ca. 1942) print in high resolution by Reijer Stolk. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More