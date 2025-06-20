Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefishartvintagepublic domainillustrationpaintingpublic domain oil paintingsartworkStudy of Fish - Skate and Cod (1842) by David CoxOriginal public domain image from Birmingham Museum and Art GalleryMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 792 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 2641 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958671/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSt Mary's Church and County Hall, Warwick (1827) by David Coxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3063542/marys-church-and-county-hall-warwick-1827-david-coxFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944007/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Shrimpers (1853) by David Coxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3063026/the-shrimpers-1853-david-coxFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944008/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKilgerran Castle, Pembrokeshire (1852) by David Coxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3063014/kilgerran-castle-pembrokeshire-1852-david-coxFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958672/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseInterior of the Long Gallery, Hardwick Hall, Derbyshire (1838) by David Coxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3063196/interior-the-long-gallery-hardwick-hall-derbyshire-1838-david-coxFree Image from public domain licenseFlower border beige background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925677/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseThe Missing Lamb (1853) by David Coxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3063036/the-missing-lamb-1853-david-coxFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958675/odilon-redons-flower-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCottage Interior, Trossavon near Bettws-y-Coed (1844–1847) by David Coxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3062871/cottage-interior-trossavon-near-bettws-y-coed-1844-1847-david-coxFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944010/odilon-redons-flower-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSun, Wind and Rain (1845) by David Coxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3063193/sun-wind-and-rain-1845-david-coxFree Image from public domain licenseFlower blue border background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955324/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseChanging Pasture (1847) by David Coxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3063011/changing-pasture-1847-david-coxFree Image from public domain licenseFlower border beige background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925678/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseAll Saints Church, Hastings (1813) by David Coxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3062868/all-saints-church-hastings-1813-david-coxFree Image from public domain licenseFlower blue border background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955344/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseThe Farmstead (1848) by David Coxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3063025/the-farmstead-1848-david-coxFree Image from public domain licenseFishing camp Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13206434/fishing-camp-instagram-post-templateView licenseAll Saints Church, Hastings (1812) by David Coxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3062875/all-saints-church-hastings-1812-david-coxFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fruit blue green background, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080612/png-1800s-antique-applesView licenseRhyl Sands (1855) painting in high resolution by David Cox.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726733/image-art-book-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFamous fruit painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9047941/famous-fruit-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLandscape with a Bridge, Hay-on-Wye painting in high resolution by David Cox (1783–1859).https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726734/image-art-book-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFlower border blue desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955383/flower-border-blue-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Peat Gatherers (1850) by David Coxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3063023/the-peat-gatherers-1850-david-coxFree Image from public domain licenseFruits border blue desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080608/png-1800s-antique-applesView licenseLaugharne Castle, Carmarthenshire (ca 1859)) by David Coxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3064342/laugharne-castle-carmarthenshire-ca-1859-david-coxFree Image from public domain licenseFruits border yellow desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073137/png-1800s-antique-applesView licenseWaiting For The Ferry - Morning (1851) by David Coxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3063015/waiting-for-the-ferry-morning-1851-david-coxFree Image from public domain licenseFlower background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925680/png-aesthetic-desktop-wallpapers-art-artworkView licenseThe Birmingham Horse Fair (1841–1849) by David Coxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3063191/the-birmingham-horse-fair-1841-1849-david-coxFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fruit border blue background, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080611/png-1800s-antique-applesView licenseJunction of the Llugwy and Conway painting in high resolution by David Cox (1783–1859).https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726732/image-art-book-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fruit border, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073018/vintage-fruit-border-editable-famous-paintings-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDriving Cattle (1849) by David Coxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3063034/driving-cattle-1849-david-coxFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower phone wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958674/odilon-redons-flower-phone-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWelsh Shepherds (1841) by David Coxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3063027/welsh-shepherds-1841-david-coxFree Image from public domain license