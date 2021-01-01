https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3064712Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextColorful birthday banner template vector with cute doodles setMorePremiumID : 3064712View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 8.75 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 831 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2423 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 3462 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Life Savers by Impallari TypeDownload Life Savers fontColorful birthday banner template vector with cute doodles setMore