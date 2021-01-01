https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3064740Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextColorful birthday celebration template psd with cute cupcake social media postMorePremiumID : 3064740View personal and business license PSDInstagram Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 6.81 MBFacebook Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 6.81 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Life Savers by Impallari TypeDownload Life Savers fontColorful birthday celebration template psd with cute cupcake social media postMore