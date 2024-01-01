https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3064804Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJunks in Inatori Bay, Izu (1926) print in high resolution by Hiroaki Takahashi. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3064804View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 789 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3046 x 2002 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3046 x 2002 px | 300 dpi | 34.93 MBFree DownloadJunks in Inatori Bay, Izu (1926) print in high resolution by Hiroaki Takahashi. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More