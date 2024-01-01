https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3064813Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSnow at Nipponmatsu (ca.1926–1927) print in high resolution by Hiroaki Takahashi. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3064813View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 502 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1271 x 3039 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1271 x 3039 px | 300 dpi | 22.14 MBFree DownloadSnow at Nipponmatsu (ca.1926–1927) print in high resolution by Hiroaki Takahashi. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More