https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3065053Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextEditable summer template vector set in colorful tone compatible with AIMorePremiumID : 3065053View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 102.03 MBVectors can scale to any size.Instagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1968 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2250 x 4001 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Bitter by Huerta TipográficaDownload Bitter fontEditable summer template vector set in colorful tone compatible with AIMore