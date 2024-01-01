rawpixel
Composition with six human figures (1906&ndash;1945) print in high resolution by Reijer Stolk. Original from the…
Composition with six human figures (1906–1945) print in high resolution by Reijer Stolk. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

ID : 
3066011

View CC0 License

