https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3066011Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextComposition with six human figures (1906–1945) print in high resolution by Reijer Stolk. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3066011View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 754 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2199 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4317 x 6870 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4317 x 6870 px | 300 dpi | 169.74 MBFree DownloadComposition with six human figures (1906–1945) print in high resolution by Reijer Stolk. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More