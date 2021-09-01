https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3067223Edit DesignSaveSaveCustom TextMake it Yours.Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsFeather social media templates psd with editable quote, let your spirit fly freeMoreFeather social media templates psd with editable quote, let your spirit fly freeMorePremiumInfoView personal and business licensePSDJPEGInstagram Post PSD 2048 x 2048 px | 300 dpi | 45.38 MBFacebook Post PSD 2048 x 2048 px | 300 dpi | 45.38 MBSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2048 x 2048 px | 300 dpiEdit DesignCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Muli by Vernon AdamsDownload Muli fontMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAccess millions of professional creative assetsUnlock our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy NowFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeMore file typesVector