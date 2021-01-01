https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3067281Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextGalaxy social media template vector in yellow color and abstract style with editable textMorePremiumID : 3067281View personal and business license VectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 12.61 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 12.61 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Muli by Vernon AdamsDownload Muli fontGalaxy social media template vector in yellow color and abstract style with editable textMore