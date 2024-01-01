rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3070871
Grape Arbor (ca.1915) painting in high resolution by Henry Lyman Sayen. Original from the Smithsonian Institution. Digitally…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Grape Arbor (ca.1915) painting in high resolution by Henry Lyman Sayen. Original from the Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3070871

View CC0 License

Grape Arbor (ca.1915) painting in high resolution by Henry Lyman Sayen. Original from the Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More