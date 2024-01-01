rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3071007
Calligraphic #2 Woman on Chair (1914&ndash;1918) painting in high resolution by Henry Lyman Sayen. Original from the…
Calligraphic #2 Woman on Chair (1914–1918) painting in high resolution by Henry Lyman Sayen. Original from the Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3071007

View CC0 License

