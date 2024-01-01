rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3071023
Girl Seated in Chair (ca.1917–1918) drawing in high resolution by Henry Lyman Sayen. Original from the Smithsonian…
Girl Seated in Chair (ca.1917–1918) drawing in high resolution by Henry Lyman Sayen. Original from the Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3071023

View CC0 License

