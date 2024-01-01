rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3072001
In the Luxembourg Gardens (1910&ndash;1912) painting in high resolution by Henry Lyman Sayen. Original from the Smithsonian…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

In the Luxembourg Gardens (1910–1912) painting in high resolution by Henry Lyman Sayen. Original from the Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3072001

View CC0 License

In the Luxembourg Gardens (1910–1912) painting in high resolution by Henry Lyman Sayen. Original from the Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More