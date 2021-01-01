https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3072358Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextBar campaign poster template psd with champagne glass photoMorePremiumID : 3072358View personal and business license PSDPSD 735 x 1103 px | 300 dpi | 8.93 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllBar campaign poster template psd with champagne glass photoMore