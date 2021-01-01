https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3072460Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextLounge gradient template psd in blur vintage styleMorePremiumID : 3072460View personal and business license PSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 14.06 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 14.06 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontCinzel Decorative by Natanael GamaDownload Cinzel Decorative fontLounge gradient template psd in blur vintage styleMore