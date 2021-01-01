https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3072467Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextBar campaign poster template vector with champagne glass photoMorePremiumID : 3072467View personal and business license VectorEPS | 16.23 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllBar campaign poster template vector with champagne glass photoMore