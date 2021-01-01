https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3073353Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text4th of July template psd for banner with editable text, happy anniversaryMorePremiumID : 3073353View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpi | 12.19 MBBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cardo by David PerryDownload Cardo fontGreat Vibes by TypeSETitDownload Great Vibes fontDownload All4th of July template psd for banner with editable text, happy anniversaryMore