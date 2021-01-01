https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3074173Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextMexican floral pattern template vector for branding logoMorePremiumID : 3074173View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorEPS | 21.8 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :IM Fell English by Igino MariniDownload IM Fell English fontAsap by Omnibus-TypeDownload Asap fontDownload AllMexican floral pattern template vector for branding logoMore