rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3074380
Sketches from Narragansett, Rhode Island (1871) by Samuel Colman. Original from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Sketches from Narragansett, Rhode Island (1871) by Samuel Colman. Original from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3074380

View CC0 License

Sketches from Narragansett, Rhode Island (1871) by Samuel Colman. Original from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More