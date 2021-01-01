rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3075576
Minimal logo psd illustration of flower with text
Edit Template
Save
Custom Text

Minimal logo psd illustration of flower with text

More
Premium
ID : 
3075576

View personal and business license 

Compatible with :

Open source fonts used in this design :

IM Fell DW Pica by Igino MariniAsap by Omnibus-Type
©2021 Rawpixel Ltd.

Minimal logo psd illustration of flower with text

More