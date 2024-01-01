rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Studies of Calves, Stockbridge (July 8, 1876) by Samuel Colman. Original from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally…
Studies of Calves, Stockbridge (July 8, 1876) by Samuel Colman. Original from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3076037

View CC0 License

