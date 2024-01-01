rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3076053
Study of White Daisy, Chamomile Stem with Two Petals, and a Chamomile Petal (1875&ndash;1890) by Samuel Colman. Original…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Study of White Daisy, Chamomile Stem with Two Petals, and a Chamomile Petal (1875–1890) by Samuel Colman. Original from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3076053

View CC0 License

Study of White Daisy, Chamomile Stem with Two Petals, and a Chamomile Petal (1875–1890) by Samuel Colman. Original from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More