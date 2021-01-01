https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3076328Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextLiquid marble banner template vector with art gallery textMorePremiumID : 3076328View personal and business license VectorFacebook Cover EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 13.2 MBBlog Banner EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 13.2 MBPresentation EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 13.2 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cardo by David PerryDownload Cardo fontCinzel Decorative by Natanael GamaDownload Cinzel Decorative fontRaleway by Multiple DesignersDownload Raleway fontBubbler One by Brenda GalloDownload Bubbler One fontLiquid marble banner template vector with art gallery textMore